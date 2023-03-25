India records 1,590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in 146 days | File

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 146 days, while the number of active cases of the infection climbed to 8,601, the health ministry said on Saturday.

According to data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll from the viral illness has risen to 5,30,824 with six new fatalities, three reported from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

The daily positivity rate was 1.33 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.23 percent.

COVID-19 tally stands at 4,47,02,257

With the new cases, India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4,47,02,257.

According to the ministry's website, active cases account for 0.02 percent of total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.79 percent.

The number of persons who have recovered from the viral infection has risen to 4,41,62,832, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccinations have been distributed to beneficiaries nationwide.