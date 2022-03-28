India records 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

India's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below the 1,300 mark on Monday and 1,270 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Following a continuous downward trend, the country's active caseload also fell below 20,000-mark and currently stands at 15,859, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 as 31 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:48 AM IST