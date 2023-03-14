India ranks 8th amongst the most polluted countries in world; 39 of 50 most polluted cities are in country: Reports

Representative pic

India ranked the world's eighth most polluted country in 2022, dropping from fifth place the previous year, according to the 'World Air Quality Report' by Swiss firm IQAir released on Tuesday.

Indian cities dominate the top of the list, which includes over 7,300 cities, the most the rankings have ever covered since 2017, when they covered less than 2,200.

While the PM 2.5 level has dipped to 53.3 micrograms/cubic meter, that is still over 10 times the World Health Organisation's safe limit. The ranking is based on the level of PM 2.5, a pollutant closely tracked by scientists and health experts. The data was collected from 131 countries over the course of 30,000 ground-based monitors, either government- or non-government-operated.

Six Indian cities are in Top 10

There are six Indian cities in the top 10, 14 in the top 20 (see table at the end), 39 in the top 50, and a staggering 65 in the top 100, up from 61 in the previous year. Delhi and New Delhi are both in the top 10, based on a new classification.

The report puts the economic cost of air pollution in India at $150 billion, with the transportation sector causing 20-35 percent of the PM 2.5 pollution. Other sources of pollution are industrial units, coal-fired power plants, and biomass burning.

Lahore in Pakistan and Hotan in China are the top two most-polluted cities, after which Rajasthan's Bhiwadi and Delhi rank in fourth place. At 92.6 micrograms, Delhi's PM 2.5 level is almost 20 times the safe limit.

Six metros ranked

Among the other metros, Kolkata is the most polluted after Delhi, but by a wide margin. Chennai is relatively the cleanest, with pollution 'just' 5x the WHO's safe level. In fact, the only metros where pollution levels saw an uptick over the average since 2017 are Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

World's most polluted capital

The world's most polluted capital goes to Chad's N'Djamena, while New Delhi is ranked second. But the infamous difference in pollution levels is a miniscule 0.6 micrograms of PM 2.5. Also worth noting is that N'Djamena's population is less than a million while New Delhi's population is over four million.

Delhi's next-door towns of Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have seen a decline in pollution levels - from 34 per cent in Gurugram to 21 percent in Faridabad, compared to the average PM 2.5 levels reported in previous years. Delhi's has dipped barely below 8 percent.

But the actual levels of pollution in these cities are far higher than the Indian average. While Ghaziabad's PM 2.5 average for 2022 is over 88 micrograms, Gurugram's is 70.

Double digit decline in pollution levels

As many as 31 cities have seen a double-digit percentage decline in pollution levels. Of these, 10 are in Uttar Pradesh and seven in Haryana. The biggest fall has been in the Taj Mahal city, Agra, by 55 per cent. The average PM 2.5 between 2017-21 was 85 micrograms and in 2022 this was just 38 micrograms per cubic metre.

On the flip side, as many as 38 cities and towns have seen a rise in pollution compared to an average of previous years.