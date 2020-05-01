India ramps up production of COVID-19 protective gears, medical equipment

India has ramped up production of COVID-19 protective gears and medical equipment, giving a boost to its fight against novel coronavirus and reducing dependency on foreign countries for these items which are in high demand globally due to the pandemic.

The Centre on Friday said it has ordered for 2.22 crore personal protective equipment (PPE), of which around 1.42 crore will be bought from domestic manufacturers and the rest imported. Addressing a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, P D Vaghela, chairman of one of the 11 empowered groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of response to the disease outbreak, said against the projected demand of around 2.01 crore PPEs, orders have been placed for more than 2.22 crore such equipment.

"Earlier, there was no domestic manufacturing of PPE in the country and almost all of them were imported. Now, we have 111 indigenous manufacturers. PPE production capacity has increased so much that it has become a Rs 7,000-crore industry in India, the biggest after China," said the Empowered Group-3 chairman who is also the secretary in the department of pharmaceuticals.

According to the government, the current domestic production of PPEs per day is around 1.87 lakh.

Vaghela said about 19,398 ventilators are available in India and orders have been placed for 60,884 more. Of these, 59,884 will be produced indigenously, he said.