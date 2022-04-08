India provides Rs 18.5 thousand crores help to Sri Lanka, will also invest in infrastructure projects, says high commissioner

India has provided Rs 18.5 thousand crores help to Sri Lanka and will also invest in infrastructure projects, claimed Gopal Baglay, India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, reported ANI.

He added, we have sent a rice consignment from India to Sri Lanka. In view of discussions with the Sri Lankan government for post-Covid-19 economic recovery, the focus has been on support for currency -currency swap, extending credit for fuel & food; energy security, & encouraging Indian investment in Sri Lanka.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India has come forward with humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka. It is India's closest maritime neighbour. Our ties with Sri Lanka are the confluence of thee factors, said Vasudev Kutumbkam, Doctrine of Sagar & Neigbourhood First, added Gopal Baglay, India's High Commission of Sri Lanka

Advertisement

ALSO READ Delhi High Court asks Centre to respond to plea for appointment of members in Settlement Commission

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 03:15 PM IST