India protests over Saudi Arabia's G-20 banknote

India has conveyed its "serious concern" to Saudi Arabia for a banknote issued recently with an "incorrect depiction of India's external territorial boundaries", the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The global map printed on the new 20 Riyal banknote, released to mark Saudi Arabia's presidency of the G20 grouping, does not feature Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of India.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India has asked Saudi Arabia to take "urgent corrective steps" in the matter, and reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of the country. PM Modi has tried to court Saudi Arabia in recent years, strengthening trade ties and with broader diplomatic overtures in efforts to put pressure on Pakistan, one of the Arab nation's closest allies.

Last year, he broke with government protocol to personally welcome Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the New Delhi airport, adds NDTV.