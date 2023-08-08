INDIA Parties In Rajya Sabha Submit Privilege Motion Against Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha |

Hours after the suspension of TMC MP Derak O'Brien from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday (August 8) said that INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) parties had submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal. The step by opposition parties came after they alleged that leader of the house Piyush Goyal addressed the Opposition as and called all of them "traitors".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Today at 1300 hrs, the floor leaders of INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing the Opposition as all of them "traitors". Nothing less than an apology from him on the floor of the House, when it is in order, will do," said a Tweet by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heated exchange in Rajya Sabha

On Tuesday (August 8), a heated exchage broke out in the Rajya Sabha involving TMC MP Derek O'Brien and chairperson of the upper house of parliament Jagdeep Dhankhar. Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar suspended O'Brien with immediate effect after Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, moved a motion for Derek O'Brien's suspension. Goyal moved the suspension "for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House."

Heated last leg of Monsoon Session of Parliament

The last three days of the Monsoon session of parliament is expected to see fireworks as the no-confidence motion came up for debate on Tuesday (August 8). The demand for discussion on Manipur and opposition's insistence that PM Modi issue a statement in the House on Manipur has been at the heart of conflict between the government and opposition this entire monsoon session of parliament.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)