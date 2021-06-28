India overtakes US in total number of COVID-19 vaccine jabs given

India has overtaken the US in the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. While India launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January and has administered over 32.36 crore doses till date, the US which started its inoculation drive on 14 December, 2020 has given over 32.33 crore doses.
"India achieves another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and overtakes USA in total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," the ministry said.
India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 32.36 crores on Sunday. A total of 32,36,63,297 vaccine doses have been administered through 43,21,898 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Monday, the ministry said. It said 17,21,268 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
According to the data, so far 1,01,98,257 healthcare workers have taken the first dose while 72,07,617 have taken the second dose.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)