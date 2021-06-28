India overtakes US in total number of COVID-19 vaccine jabs given

India has overtaken the US in the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. While India launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January and has administered over 32.36 crore doses till date, the US which started its inoculation drive on 14 December, 2020 has given over 32.33 crore doses.

"India achieves another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and overtakes USA in total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," the ministry said.