India offered foreign secretary-level talks but Nepal did not respond: Report

Debunking Kathmandu's claim that India did not come forward for talks on the table, sources told ANI that to the contrary, "India had offered talks as recently as the day Oli government passed constitution amendment in the lower house".

Sources confirmed that India did offer Foreign Secretary-level talks virtually and also a visit, but Nepal did not respond and Oli government went ahead with the constitutional amendment.

The sources termed the constitutional amendment, which backs the revised map of Nepal, as a unilateral act without historical evidence.

Sources told ANI that India 's assistance to Nepal will continue, including all connectivity projects even during testing times, and as far as talks are concerned, the onus is on Nepal to create a conducive environment as it has taken unilateral action without evidence and created a difficult situation.