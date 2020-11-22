'India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but also exceeding them': PM Modi addresses climate change at G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G20 event on Sunday that India is not only meeting its Paris Agreement targets, but also exceeding them.

Addressing the G20 side event on ''Safeguarding the Planet'', Modi said that climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way and asserted that the entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to developing nations.

"Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment, and the commitment of my government, India has adopted low-carbon and climate-resilient development practices," he said.

The entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to the developing world, Modi said.

"For humanity to prosper, every single individual must prosper. Rather than seeing labour as a factor of production alone, the focus must be on the human dignity of every worker," the prime minister said.

Such an approach would be the best guarantee for safeguarding the planet, Modi said.

The Group of 20 summit opened on Saturday with appeals by the world's most powerful leaders to collectively chart a way forward as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering, transforming it from in-person meetings to a virtual gathering of speeches and declarations.

The pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.37 million lives worldwide, has offered the G-20 an opportunity to prove how such bodies can facilitate international cooperation in crises.

The pandemic has had a far-reaching economic impact on developing countries and pushed millions into extreme poverty. It has also plagued the world's wealthiest nations, with nine G-20 countries ranking highest globally for the most cases of COVID-19 recorded.

The United States tops the list, followed by India, Brazil, France, Russia, Spain, the U.K., Argentina and Italy, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

As part of the summit, global leaders have appealed to harness the resources of the world's wealthiest nations to end the COVID-19 pandemic and tackle climate change.

G-20 heads of state last gathered virtually for an emergency meeting in March as the coronavirus was fast-spreading around the world. At the time, they vowed "to do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic".

(With agency inputs)