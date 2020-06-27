India much better placed than other countries in people-driven fight against COVID-19: PM Modi

He further warned that the time was not apt to "let our guard down". The prime minister greeted the Mar Thoma Metropolitan and wished him a "long life and best health." "Dr Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of our society and nation. He has been particularly passionate about the removal of poverty and women empowerment," the prime minister said.

Praising the Mar Thoma Church for its contributions to the country the Prime Minister added that it has worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of people in the country in areas of healthcare and education.

"The Mar Thoma Church is closely linked with the noble ideals of Saint Thomas, the Apostle of Lord Christ. India has always been open to spiritual influences from many sources. It is with this spirit of humility that the Mar Thoma Church has worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of our fellow Indians," Modi said. Followers of the Mar Thoma Church from India and abroad participated in the programme through video conference.