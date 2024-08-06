'Pak Diplomat Changed Profile Pic': Jaishankar Responds To Rahul Gandhi's Query On Foreign Hand In Bangladesh Crisis

External Affairs Minister briefed an All-Party meeting on Bangladesh unrest on Tuesday | X

In the wake of crisis in Bangladesh and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina currently staying in India, the Centre convened an All-Party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. In the meeting, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi questioned over India's short-term and long-term stratergy on Bangalesh crisis, and if Pakistan played any role in Bangladesh unrest. The Centre responded that the situation is been closely analysed. Jaishankar also thanked all parties for unanimous support.

Pakistan Diplomat changing profile picture

Rahul Gandhi questioned in the meeting if Pakistan is involved in Bangladesh unrest. Jaishankar responded that India is investingating from all angles and if foreign powers are involved. He also noted that a Pakistani diplomat changed his social media display picture to reflect the situation in Bangladesh amidst violent protests, reports say.

The meeting was briefed by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and leaders from other parties like TMC, NCP (SP), RJD among others. It was also discussed if Sheikh Hasina will continue staying in India or seek political asylum in the UK.

Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.



Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended. pic.twitter.com/tiitk5M5zn — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 6, 2024

Sheikh Hasina flew from her country immediately after resigning from the post of Prime Minister following the massive student protests and voilence, which killed at least 135 people on Monday amidst police firings, mob beatings, and arson across the country.

In the All-Party meeting on Tuesday, S Jaishankar said that India is monitoring the situation in Bangladesh post Sheikh Hasina's resignation. He also said that the current situation is alarming to immediatly evacuate the Indian nationals staying in Bangladesh.

After fleeing from Dhaka, on Monday eveneing Hasina landed at the Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft. India had earlier given asylum to Sheikh Hasina in 1975 after her father- legendary statesman Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s assassination. She continued staying in India for next four to six years.

The events have put India in a tricky situation. Although there is a possibilit that Hasina will fly to the UK after the required clearance and diplomatic decisions, however there is no confirmation from either of the countries.

On the current situation, former Foreign Secretary and ex-Ambassador to Bangladesh, Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Monday that it is difficult to say at the moment. but India has never denied safe haven or asylum to those who have been in our neighbourhood.