India may not have needed lockdown 3.0 if not for Tablighi Jamaat attendees, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

On Saturday Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged that if not for the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Delhi at the end of March, India would not have needed a third extension of the novel coronavirus induced lockdown.

While the Delhi even had happened prior to the pan-India lockdown, it had gone against government directives that had urged people to stay home and maintain social distancing norms. In the ensuing days, several of the Jamaat attendees had tested positive for the virus. Additionally, the conference attendees had travelled to other parts of India, thus spreading the virus to other areas. Following the March incident there had been a spike in the number of positive cases in the country, and on April 18 the Ministry of Health had said that 4,291 cases in the country could be linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz cluster.