India looking forward to investment of over Trillion Pound Sterling in next 5 years: Piyush Goyal

London [UK]: India is looking forward to an investment of over a Trillion Pound Sterling in the next five years, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in London, adding that the relationship that people and governments of UK and India share is an ideal opportunity to quickly grab the deal.

While addressing 'India Day' conclave here on Tuesday, Goyal said, "The opportunities that India offers were encapsulated very well when the Finance Minister in this budget brought out the fact that we are looking for an investment of over a Trillion Pound Sterling in the next five years." He continued, "We are looking at huge investments in all of the sectors like infrastructure, betterment of roads and highways, etc and for that I think the close relationship that people of UK and India share, the governments between the two countries share, is truly an ideal opportunity to quickly grab a large share of that buy."

Talking at length at the event, Commerce and Industry and Railways Minister Goyal said, "There are huge opportunities waiting in India, really unlimited opportunities out there - Billion people looking for basic necessities, better future for their children, uninterrupted supply for energy, world-class infrastructure." Earlier in the day, he met outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May in London.

He also met investors and discussed various opportunities that the Indian market offers for growth. "Interacted with investors from the UK during a roundtable meeting and discussed various opportunities that the Indian market offers for growth. The investors expressed their keenness to explore Indian shores for investments," he tweeted. Goyal is on a three-day visit to the UK to attend the India Day conclave.