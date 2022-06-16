India logs 12,213 new COVID-19 cases in a day; Highest daily surge since Feb

India logged 12,213 new COVID cases in last 24 hours | PTI

In the recent update, India on Thursday recorded 12,213 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 43,257,730.

The Health Ministry informed that India's active coronavirus caseload currently stands at 58,215. With 7,624 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has reached to 4,26,74,712.

Additionally, across the country, 11 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total death numbers to 5,24,803.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.35%, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.38%. The national recovery rate was 98.65%. Thus, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the nation has exceeded 195.67 crore.

The Ministry also informed that more than 13.28 crore unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs. 85.63 crore tests are conducted so far and 5,19,419 tests are conducted in the last 24 hours, the government said.

Maharashtra & Kerala witness highest surge in COVID cases

Amid fresh concerns of COVID-19 fourth wave, Maharashtra and Kerala are witnessing the highest surge in the coronavirus cases. Maharashtra logged 4,024 new cases, while Kerala has recorded 3,488. On the other hand, Delhi's tally rose to more than 1,000 fresh cases for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.