India logs 6,050 new COVID-19 cases; 13% higher than previous day | PTI

India reported 6,050 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 13% more than the previous day's total of 5,335 infections. The total number of active cases was 28,303.

According to health ministry data, 14 more people died in India as a result of the contagious virus. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of a total of 5,30,943 people. According to data released by the ministry on Friday, the total number of people discharged was 4,41,85,858.

2,334 vaccinations administered in last 24 hours

In terms of vaccinations, 2,334 have been given in the last 24 hours. Since the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, a total of 2,20,66,20,700 inoculations have been administered.

Among states, Maharashtra reported 803 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a 234 increase from the previous day. Three more patients died as a result of the contagious virus.

According to the bulletin, Mumbai had 216 cases and one fatality linked to the respiratory illness. The other two coronavirus-related deaths in the state were reported in Thane and Jalna districts, according to the state health department.