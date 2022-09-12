India logs 5,221 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours | Representative Image

India reported 5,221 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry as of 8 am today.

The daily cases increased by nearly three per cent from the previous day, when 5,076 people tested positive for the virus.

Active cases declined by 769 in the past 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 47,176.

The total number of cases in India since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 44.50 million. With 15 new fatalities, the total number of COVID-19 deaths has risen to 528,165.

The total number of recoveries is 43.93 million India administered 3.08 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours, according to the release. The cumulative nationwide vaccine coverage is now 2.15 billion.

Over 1.02 billion people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 945.35 million have got both doses, while around 183.47 million have received the precautionary dose.

Active cases 47,176

Daily positivity rate 2.82% pic.twitter.com/o24GqLeLO0 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022