India logs 5,108 COVID-19 fresh cases, 19 fatalities in a day

India logs 5,108 COVID-19 cases, 19 fatalities in a day | PTI

India reported 5,108 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of cases to 4,45,10,057. The Union Health Ministry said that the active cases dipped to 45,749 on Wednesday.

The death tally rose to 5,28,216, with 19 fatalities, which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data released at 8 am.

#COVID19 | India reports 5,108 fresh cases and 5,675 recoveries in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 45,749

Daily positivity rate 1.44% pic.twitter.com/8pLlkkonRx — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

The Ministry said active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national coronavirus recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was reported to be 1.70 per cent.

So far, a total of 89.02 crore coronavirus tests have been conducted and 3,55,231 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.