India logs 2,075 new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate at 0.56%

India continues to report a decline in COVID-19 cases with 2,075 fresh infections being recorded in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,30,06,080 with 2,075 fresh infections, while the active cases declined further to 27,802, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,16,352 with 71 fresh fatalities, the Union health ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 1,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent, the ministry said.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,70,514 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.22 crore tests, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,61,926. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it added.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive have exceeded 181.04 crore.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 09:39 AM IST