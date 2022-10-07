India logs 1,997 new COVID-19 infections, 9 deaths in a day

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia logs 1,997 new COVID-19 infections, 9 deaths in a day

The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
India logged 1,997 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,06,460, while the active cases declined to 30,362, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,754 with nine fatalities, which included three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A decline of 1,920 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

