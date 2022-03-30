India reports 1,233 COVID-19 cases, active caseload declines to 14,704

India reported 1,233 fresh COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

With 1,233 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,23,215, while the active cases dipped to 14,704, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,101 with 31 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 674 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,24,022 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.85 crore cumulative tests.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,87,410, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 183.82 crore.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:06 AM IST