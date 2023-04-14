India logs 11,109 new COVID-19 infections; active cases cross 49,000-mark | File

On Friday, India recorded 11,109 new COVID-19 cases, marking the fifth consecutive day of an increase. On Thursday, the country reported 10,158 cases, up from 7,830 cases on Wednesday.

So far, 4,42,16,583 people have recuperated, with a recovery rate of 98.71%. Meanwhile, with 29 new fatalities, the disease's death toll has risen to 5,31,064. According to data from the health ministry, the fatality rate is 1.19%.

COVID-19 endemic in India

According to government authorities, COVID has entered the endemic stage in India, and cases will grow for the next 10-12 days before subsiding.

The XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron, which is driving the new rise, is not a cause for concern, according to health ministry officials, because immunisations are effective against it.