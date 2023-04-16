 India logs 10,093 new COVID-19 cases, slight drop from yesterday's tally
India logs 10,093 new COVID-19 cases, slight drop from yesterday's tally

On Sunday, 10,753 cases were reported.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
India logs 10,093 new COVID-19 cases, slight drop from yesterday's tally | File

India’s daily tally of COVID-19 cases witnessed a slight decline on Sunday after 10,093 new coronavirus infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry’s latest bulletin.

On Sunday, 10,753 cases were reported. On Saturday, 10,753 cases were reported. On Friday, the daily total stood at 11,109 cases.

India's active caseload reaches 57,542

With the addition of new cases, India's active caseload reached 57,542, accounting for 0.13 percent of total cases. The overall COVID tally in the country is currently 4.48 crore (4,48,18,115).

According to the most recent Ministry data, the death toll has risen to 5,31,114, with 23 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, raising the fatality rate to 1.19 percent.

article-image

