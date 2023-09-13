 INDIA Leaders To Boycott Debates Of 'TV Anchors Who Spread Communal Divide', List Out Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaINDIA Leaders To Boycott Debates Of 'TV Anchors Who Spread Communal Divide', List Out Soon

INDIA Leaders To Boycott Debates Of 'TV Anchors Who Spread Communal Divide', List Out Soon

The decision to boycott some of the media channels was taken at INDIA's first coordination committee meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
article-image

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has revealed that the INDIA alliance will come up with a list of anchors and news channels which the Opposition leaders will boycott amid allegations of bias and unfair treatment by some media companies.

The decision to boycott some of the media channels was taken at INDIA's first coordination committee meeting which was held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence on Wednesday.

The coordination committee authorised the subgroup of media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send the representatives.

Read Also
INDIA Alliance's First Coordination Committee Meeting Concludes; Caste Census, Seat-Sharing Among...
article-image

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who was part of the meeting, said, "There are some anchors who conduct provocative debates. We'll make a list of them and INDIA alliance partners will stop going to their shows," Chadha said.

Supporters of Congress party and INDIA alliance have now started speculating the names of TV anchors who could be on the list of boycott by INDIA alliance.

The announcement comes a day after the ruling Congress-led Karnataka government filed an FIR against Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly spreading deliberate and malicious misinformation about a subsidy scheme meant for commercial vehicles.

Read Also
'Ready For Legal Fight..': Aaj Tak Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary On FIR Filed Against Him By Karnataka...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Indian Army Colonel, Major & Kashmir Police Deputy SP Succumb To Injuries In Anantnag Encounter

J&K: Indian Army Colonel, Major & Kashmir Police Deputy SP Succumb To Injuries In Anantnag Encounter

'False Story': NDTV Denies 'Malicious Accusations' Of Mumbai Bureau Chief Being Asked To 'Create...

'False Story': NDTV Denies 'Malicious Accusations' Of Mumbai Bureau Chief Being Asked To 'Create...

INDIA Leaders To Boycott Debates Of 'TV Anchors Who Spread Communal Divide', List Out Soon

INDIA Leaders To Boycott Debates Of 'TV Anchors Who Spread Communal Divide', List Out Soon

INDIA Alliance's First Coordination Committee Meeting Concludes; Caste Census, Seat-Sharing Among...

INDIA Alliance's First Coordination Committee Meeting Concludes; Caste Census, Seat-Sharing Among...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Trailer Truck Crushes Couple To Death In Ghaziabad, Visuals Surface

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Trailer Truck Crushes Couple To Death In Ghaziabad, Visuals Surface