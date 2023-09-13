INDIA Leaders To Boycott Debates Of 'TV Anchors Who Spread Communal Divide', List Out Soon

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has revealed that the INDIA alliance will come up with a list of anchors and news channels which the Opposition leaders will boycott amid allegations of bias and unfair treatment by some media companies.

The decision to boycott some of the media channels was taken at INDIA's first coordination committee meeting which was held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence on Wednesday.

The coordination committee authorised the subgroup of media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send the representatives.

The first meeting of the coordination committee was attended by 12 member parties.



Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who was part of the meeting, said, "There are some anchors who conduct provocative debates. We'll make a list of them and INDIA alliance partners will stop going to their shows," Chadha said.

Supporters of Congress party and INDIA alliance have now started speculating the names of TV anchors who could be on the list of boycott by INDIA alliance.

The announcement comes a day after the ruling Congress-led Karnataka government filed an FIR against Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly spreading deliberate and malicious misinformation about a subsidy scheme meant for commercial vehicles.

