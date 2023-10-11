India Launches 'Operation Ajay' To Bring Citizens Stranded In War-Torn Israel Back Home

EAM S Jaishankar | File Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday announced the launching of Operation Ajay to bring back Indians stranded in war-torn Israel back home.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place.

"Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," EAM Jaishankar tweeted on X.

Following EAM Jaishankar's tweet, the official Twitter account of the Embassy of India in Israel said, "The Embassy has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Israel forms emergency govt amid conflict with Hamas

In a joint statement issued by Benny Gantz's National Unity party, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the former defence chief and leader of the centrist opposition party, have announced their agreement to form an emergency government.

This cooperative arrangement will result in the formation of a wartime Cabinet that includes Netanyahu, Gantz, and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as outlined in the statement.

The foremost priority of this emergency government is to concentrate solely on resolving the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, avoiding the promotion of any unrelated policies or legislation during this crucial period.

Hamas Attack on Israel

Amid the final day of the Jewish high holidays, startled Israelis were abruptly awakened by the blaring sirens, marking a moment when Hamas and Islamic Jihad unleashed a barrage of thousands of rockets from Gaza. Additionally, armed militants breached the advanced security barriers around the strip, entering Israel, where they engaged in gunfire and hostage-taking. Simultaneously, militant groups attempted to infiltrate Israel by sea, using boats.

This offensive by Hamas and Islamic Jihad was both astounding and unprecedented, and it revealed a significant intelligence lapse on the part of Israel. The consequences of these events are expected to be far-reaching. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the nation to be at war and asserted that Palestinians would face severe consequences.

Militants managed to infiltrate Jewish communities near the Gaza border, resulting in civilian and soldier casualties as well as hostage-taking. Unverified videos circulated, showing terrified Israelis, bloodied and with their hands bound, being taken by Palestinian gunmen. Many individuals sought refuge in secure rooms within their homes as the violence unfolded around them.

Read Also Israel Bombs House Of Hamas Military Chief's Father As Air Assault On Terror Group Continues

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)