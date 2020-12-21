India-Japan Samwad: PM Modi proposes library for Buddhist literature, scriptures; offers resources to set it up in India

"This library will also be a platform for research and dialogue, a true Samwad between human beings, between societies and between man and nature. Its research mandate will also include examining how Buddhist message can guide our modern world against contemporary challenges," Modi added.

The Prime Minister thanked the Japan government for the Samwad and said that the forum has done great work to ensure promote the ideas and ideals of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth.

Historically, lights of Buddha's message spread out from India to many parts of the world, he said.

"Samwad should be one that spreads the spirit of positivity, unity and compassion across our planet. That too, at a time when we need it the most. This Samvad is happening at a critical moment of human history. Our actions today will shape the discourse in the coming times," Modi said.

"This decade will be about nurturing bright young minds, who will add value to humanity in the times to come. Learning should be such that furthers innovation. After all, innovation is the cornerstone of the human empowerment," he added.