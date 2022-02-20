India issues advisory asking citizens, students to leave Ukraine temporarily amid Russia tensions

In the wake of rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, India on Sunday advised its citizens to leave crisis-hit Ukraine temporarily amid the possible threat of invasion from Russia anytime now.

Taking to Twitter, India put out an advisory saying, "All Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all the Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel, for an orderly and timely departure."

"Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website, and Twitter for any update," the advisory further read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv last week had asked Indian nationals, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave the country temporarily.

Meanwhile, Air India on Friday, Feb 18 had said that it will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on February 22, February 24 and February 26 to facilitate the return of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a control room last week to provide information and assistance to the Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in the eastern European nation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Help Indian students in Ukraine: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil to PM Narendra Modi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 04:54 PM IST