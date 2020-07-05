‘India is clearly not intimidated’: New York Post op-ed praises PM Modi’s China response

Even as the Indian commentariat slam PM Modi for his actions vis-à-vis China, his actions have been praised in foreign media outlets.
A recent article in The New York Post by China watcher Steven W Mosher praises PM Modi for ‘not being intimidated’ by China. Mosher, author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is a New Threat to World Order observed that PM Modi has not only banned Chinese apps like TikTok but also moved troops to the Himalayan border.
He wrote for The New York Post: “India, for one, is clearly not intimidated. In response to China’s unprovoked attack, the largest democracy in the world has moved 30,000 troops to the Himalayan border. Many Indians are now boycotting “Made in China” products, a task made easier because online retailers like Amazon have been ordered by New Delhi to tell buyers where products are made. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also raised tariffs on Chinese goods, restricted Chinese investments and banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps from Indian phones.”
The piece also observes how other nations are moving against China. While the US Congress has voted to sanction China for its new security law in Hong Kong, he says that US won’t have to fight China alone.
The piece states that Duterte has reversed his decision to terminate his country's Visiting Forces agreement with the US. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has offered British citizenship to all 3 million Hong Kongers, and Australia is going to recruit cyberwarriors to take China's 'bare-knuckled efforts to spy on it'
More recently, Modi upped the ante by first visiting Leh to bolster the troops and then sending out messages on Buddha Purnima.
As the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event, the prime minister said the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations.
It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness, he said adding that the teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action.
"Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future," Modi said at the event.
The day is observed on Asadha Poornima.
