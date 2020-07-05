‘India is clearly not intimidated’: New York Post op-ed praises PM Modi’s China response

The piece also observes how other nations are moving against China. While the US Congress has voted to sanction China for its new security law in Hong Kong, he says that US won’t have to fight China alone.

The piece states that Duterte has reversed his decision to terminate his country's Visiting Forces agreement with the US. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has offered British citizenship to all 3 million Hong Kongers, and Australia is going to recruit cyberwarriors to take China's 'bare-knuckled efforts to spy on it'

More recently, Modi upped the ante by first visiting Leh to bolster the troops and then sending out messages on Buddha Purnima.

As the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event, the prime minister said the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations.

It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness, he said adding that the teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action.

"Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future," Modi said at the event.

The day is observed on Asadha Poornima.