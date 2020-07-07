India has fewest cases, lowest death rate per million

New Delhi

The Government on Tuesday took pride on India recording the lowest Covid-19 cases and the lowest deaths per million population, giving credit to its preparedness that continuously improved the recovery ra­te and resulted in low case fatality rate.

It quoted the Situation Report 168 of July 6 of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to point out that India’s cases per million population is 505.37 while the global average is at 1,453.25. The report shows Chile has witnessed 15,459.8 cases of Covid-19 per million population, while Peru, the US, Brazil and Spain have 9070.8, 8560.5, 7419.1 and 5358.7 cases per million population respectively.

The WHO report also shows India has one of the lowest deaths per million population. India’s cases of death per million population is 14.27 while the global average is more than its four times, at 68.29. The UK has witnessed 651.4 cases of Covid-related deaths per million population, while the metric for Spain, Italy, France and US is 607.1, 576.6, 456.7 and 391.0 respectively.

The government also cited the enhanced focus on 3Ts — Test, Trace, Treat — further augmented with various measures to facilitate widespread Covid-19 testing by the states/UTs.

Recovery rate crosses 61%

Over 4.40 lakh Covid-19 patients have recovered in India raising the recovery rate to the highest 61.13% of the total 7.20 lakh infected since March, with 15,515 cured and out of hospital since Monday, the Health Ministry reported.

Its claim of 3,46,459 tests carried out in a single day on Monday is, however, not vouched by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as it reported 2.41 lakh persons tested up to July 6, raising the total to 1.02 crore tests so far.

As many as 22,252 persons were found infected and 492 died in the past 24 hours, raising the total Covid-19 deaths in the country to 20,160.