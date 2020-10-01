India has culture of living in harmony with nature: Prakash Javadekar at UN

New York/New Delhi: Since time immemorial, India has a culture of not just conserving and protecting nature, but living in harmony with it, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Biodiversity Summit at United Nations, he said, "the emergence of COVID-19 has emphasized the fact that unregulated exploitation of natural resources coupled with unsustainable food habits and consumption patterns lead to destruction system that supports human life." "As enshrined in our Vedic scripts 'Prakriti Rakshati Rakshita' that is if you protect nature, nature will protect you," he added.

Javadekar said that India has enhanced the forest and tree cover to 24.56 per cent in the last decade. "In the course of last decade, India has enhanced the combined forest and tree cover to 24.56 per cent of the total geographical area of the country," he said. India has the highest number of tigers in the wild and the number has doubled ahead of the 2022 deadline, the Union Minister stated.