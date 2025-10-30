 India Has Been Granted Exemption For 6 Months On US Sanctions On Chabahar: MEA
During a press briefing, Jaiswal provided figures on Indian nationals deported from the United States and United Kingdom since January this year.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday stated that India has been granted a six-month exemption from US sanctions on Chabahar.

"Regarding the deportations, since January of this year, we've had around 2,790-plus Indian nationals who did not meet the criteria. They were staying there illegally, and we verified their credentials and nationality, and they have returned. This is the status as of yesterday, 29th October. From the UK, this year we have had around 2,000 Indian nationals who have been deported after their nationality was duly verified by us," the MEA spokesperson stated.

Responding to a media query regarding PM Modi's conversation with Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the MEA spokesperson said, "Yes, the Prime Minister spoke with Japan's new Prime Minister, congratulated him on assuming office, and discussed the multifaceted India-Japan partnership. Regarding the Quad, it remains a valuable forum for dialogue on shared interests, and any leaders' summit is scheduled through consultations amongst all four partners."

