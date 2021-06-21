India has administered more than 28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, says Centre

According to the ministry, a total of 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses have been administered through 38,24,408 sessions.

These include 1,01,25,143 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 70,72,595 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,71,73,646 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 90,51,173 FLWs (2nd dose), 5,59,54,551 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose) and 12,63,242 took second dose.

Additionally, 8,07,11,132 people over 45 years old to 59 years old have administered first dose, 1,27,56,299 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (2nd dose), 6,47,77,302 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 2,11,51,815 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

The new phase of universalisation of COVID19 vaccination commences from today.

Meanwhile, India continued to report a sustained slide in the daily new COVID-19 cases, as it reported 53,256 daily new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since 88 days.