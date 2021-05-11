India fights COVID-19: IAF airlifts two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta

New Delhi: As the country's healthcare infrastructure struggles to hold up the load of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Air Force's IL-76 is bringing two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia to Jamnagar.

As per a statement from the IAF, another one is transporting three containers from Singapore to Panagarh.

Within the country, an IAF C-17 airlifted four oxygen tankers from Nagpur to Bhubaneswar, four from Vijaywada to Bhubaneswar, two from Lucknow to Ranchi, two from Bhopal to Ranchi and two from Yelahanka to Bhubaneswar.