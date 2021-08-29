India extends suspension of scheduled international flights till September 30

Aviation regulator DGCA on Sunday said that the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from India has been extended till September 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an order extending the suspension and has also informed the same via its Twitter account.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th September 2021," the DGCA said.

However, this restriction would not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

"International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

International flight services to and from India remain suspended since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:54 PM IST