India expeditiously completing work on Kartarpur Corridor

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> India is expeditiously completing work on the Kartarpur Corridor, dismissing reports that New Delhi was lagging behind while Pakistan has completed 70 per cent of the work.</p><p>Sources said nearly 45 per cent of the work on a four-lane highway connecting Zero point of the Kartarpur corridor up to the National Highway 354 has already been completed by the National Highway Authority of India.</p><p>Punjab Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is head of Kartarpur Development Project, claimed to a newspaper on Monday that Pakistan had completed more than 70 per cent of work, while India was still lagging behind with just about 30 per cent completion.</p><p>The road is scheduled to be completed by September 30, 2019 even though the agency was awarded the contract worth Rs. 120 crores in January this year.</p><p>Furthermore, the land acquisition process for the construction of the state-of-the-art passenger terminal building has already been completed. It is being constructed by the Land Ports Authority of India. </p><p>The work was awarded on May 29, 2019 to Shapoorji Palonji company and is expected to be completed by October 31, 2019. The total cost of the project is Rs 177.50 crores.</p>