India evacuates citizens from Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan

New Delhi

India evacuated its nationals from Afghanistan on Tuesday on a “special flight” from Mazar-i-Sharif — the country’s fourth-largest city — as the Taliban launch another offensive. “A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening,” the Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif tweeted.

All India-based diplomats and officials from the Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif and Indian nationals living in and around the city were to be evacuated in Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft by Tuesday evening, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

Last month India pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar following intense clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters around the city.

India advises its citizens amid rising violence

India on Tuesday strongly advised all its citizens residing in Afghanistan to make immediate travel arrangements to return home before commercial air services are discontinued from the country in view of massive spike in violence.

In a fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Kabul also advised the Indian companies operating in Afghanistan to immediately withdraw their Indian employees out of project sites before air travel services from the country is discontinued.

The embassy asked Indian nationals working for Afghan or foreign companies in Afghanistan to immediately request their employers to facilitate their travel from project sites to India in view of the ground situation. It said the security advisory issued on June 29 and July 24 remained valid. According to government data, around 1,500 Indians are currently staying in Afghanistan.

US: India played constructive role

India has played a constr­u­c­tive role in Afghanistan in the past, the Pentagon ack­nowledged on Monday. “India has played a cons­tructive role in Afgha­nistan in the past in terms of train­ing and other infrastructure improve­ments,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at his daily news conference.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:19 AM IST