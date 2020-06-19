India elected as non-permanent member at UN Security Council; to be UNSC President for August, 2021

India, which has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, will serve as the president of the powerful 15-nation UN body for the month of August, 2021.

The presidency of the Council is held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the member states' names.

According to the information released by the office of the UN spokesperson, India will assume the rotating presidency of the Council for the month of August next year.

India will preside over the Council again for a month in 2022.