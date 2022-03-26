India demands that China resolve border dispute

New Delhi: India on Friday pressed China to complete the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, asserting that bilateral ties cannot return to normal if the situation in the border areas is "abnormal".

This was the outcome of the nearly three-hour "candid" talks that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

However, according to an exclusive report in News 18, in the meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Wang was more forthcoming and promised early and complete disengagement as the present situation was not in mutual interest.

At a media briefing after the talks, Jaishankar said if both sides are committed to improving ties then this commitment must find "full expression" in the ongoing disengagement talks and that relationship is best served by observing the three mutuals -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

According to a statement in Chinese released by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Wang said China and India should put the border issue in its "proper place" in bilateral relations, and not allow the boundary issue to define or affect the overall development of their relationship.

Besides the border standoff, the talks covered a range of issues, including the Ukraine crisis, the situation in Afghanistan, cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, bilateral trade and investment and the return of the Indian students to China. The Chinese side also invited Doval to visit China.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:52 AM IST