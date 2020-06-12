India definitely not in community transmission stage of COVID-19 spread: Govt

New Delhi: In view of the intense discussion on the term community transmission, the government has categorically said that India is "definitely not" in the third stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The assertion was made by the Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Dr Balram Bhargava at the Health Ministry's regular press briefing. Community transmission, or Stage 3 of a pandemic, is marked by cases that cannot be traced to any source of infection. This is indeed alarming as it suggests that the virus has spread to such an extent that efforts at contact tracing will draw a blank.

The ICMR also officially released on Thursday its population-based Sero survey, which was in news recently for the wrong reasons. A leaked portion of the survey had said the actual number of persons infected by the dreaded coronavirus in some cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, could be 100 to 200 times the confirmed cases. This finding was made on the basis of the country's first survey on randomly selected asymptomatic persons, media reports had said.

The government, however, is adamant that there is no community transmission. It claims that only 0.73 per cent of the population in 83 districts, where the survey was conducted, had evidence of past exposure to Corona virus infection. In other words, the lockdown and containment efforts have been successful in keeping the incidence low and preventing its rapid spread.