India declares coronavirus outbreak a 'notified disaster'; announces compensation for families of deceased

The novel coronavirus outbreak has affected over 134,000 people globally and killed more than 5,000. Many others have been quarantined in different parts of the country. The World Health Organisation has termed the viral outbreak a pandemic and several states in India have termed it an epidemic.

On Saturday, India decided to treat the spread of COVID-19 as a 'notified disaster'. This, according to a letter sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs to states and union territories is "for the purpose of providing assistance under SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund)".

The virus which has so far infected 84 people in India, has so far claimed two victims.