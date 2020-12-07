India crosses COVID-19 milestone: Daily fatalities fall below 400 after more than 5 months

The difference in New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 94.45% today.

The total recovered cases are presently 91,39,901. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases has crossed 87 lakhs (87,43,172) today.

81.20% of the new recovered cases are from 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with7,486newly recovered cases. Kerala follows with 5,217 new recoveries. Delhi registered 4,622 new recoveries.