India COVID-19: New cases at 4,858, active cases rise by 105 | Pixabay

New Delhi: India reported 4,858 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry as of 0800 IST today.

The daily cases fell 14% from the previous day, when 5,664 people tested positive for the virus.

Active cases rose by 105 in the past 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 48,027. The total number of cases in India since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at over 44.54 mln.

With 18 new fatalities, the total number of COVID-19 deaths has risen to 528,355. The total number of recoveries is over 43.96 mln.

India administered 1.36 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours, according to the data. The cumulative nationwide vaccine coverage is now over 2.17 bln.

Over 1.02 bln people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 978.05 mln have got both doses, while around 195.95 mln have received the precautionary dose.