India, China to continue military talks to discuss Eastern Ladakh dispute

New Delhi: India and China are going to continue their military talks to find a resolution to the ongoing dispute in Eastern Ladakh where the Chinese have deployed large number of troops along the Line of Actual Control.

"After the Major General-level talks on Wednesday, the talks are expected to be held over the next few days in Chushul at multiple levels to find solutions to the dispute in specific areas," sources said here. The talks would be held to find solution to the dispute in Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 (114 Brigade area) and Patrolling Point 17 (Hot Springs area), sources said.