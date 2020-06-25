India-China standoff: Satellite images indicate Chinese army structures, soldiers in Galwan Valley

Defying the agreed mutual consensus to disengage, Chinese People's Liberation Army troops has significantly ramped up its military presence in Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh.
According to a report by NDTV, new Satellite images show the presence of Chinese structures on both sides of the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan river valley. The new images appear to show possible defensive Chinese positions at the site. The new images also show shelters or accommodation having been constructed along the rock-face leading up the LAC.
Chinese military has also deployed a sizeable number of its troops in Galwan Valley, the site of the violent clashes on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. The erection of a surveillance post by China in the area had triggered the clashes. However, Chinese troops have again put up some structure around patrolling point 14 in the area, notwithstanding India's stiff opposition.
The two sides on Wednesday held diplomatic talks under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. In the meeting, both sides agreed to ensure expeditious implementation of the understanding on disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh as decided in a meeting of senior military commanders on June 6, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
On June 15, the clash occurred at the south bank of Galwan river, which flows in an east-west direction before its confluence with Shyok river. The killing of the 20 soldiers became the first fatalities faced by the Indian Army in a clash with the PLA since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed in Arunachal Pradesh.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)