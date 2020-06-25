India-China standoff: Satellite images indicate Chinese army structures, soldiers in Galwan Valley

Defying the agreed mutual consensus to disengage, Chinese People's Liberation Army troops has significantly ramped up its military presence in Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh.

According to a report by NDTV, new Satellite images show the presence of Chinese structures on both sides of the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan river valley. The new images appear to show possible defensive Chinese positions at the site. The new images also show shelters or accommodation having been constructed along the rock-face leading up the LAC.

Chinese military has also deployed a sizeable number of its troops in Galwan Valley, the site of the violent clashes on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. The erection of a surveillance post by China in the area had triggered the clashes. However, Chinese troops have again put up some structure around patrolling point 14 in the area, notwithstanding India's stiff opposition.