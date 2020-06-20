India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: IAF Chief says Air Force is determined to deliver and geared up for any contingency.

The Air Force is determined to deliver and is well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency, IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday.

Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal in Hyderabad, he said the air force is determined to deliver and will never let the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh go in vain.