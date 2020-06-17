India-China border face-off Updates: 4 Indian soldiers in critical condition

4 Indian soldiers in critical condition, say sources
Four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening, according to sources.
Chinese army suffered a significant number of casualties in the violent face off on the night of June 15-16
It is assessed that the Chinese suffered a significant number of casualties in the violent face off on the night of June 15-16. The assessment is based on the number of Chinese soldiers evacuated from the face-off location on stretchers and subsequently by ambulance vehicles on the track along the Galwan river, as also the increased Chinese helicopter movement, Sources told news agency ANI.
