India

Updated on
LIVE

India-China border face-off Updates: 4 Indian soldiers in critical condition

By FPJ Web Desk

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

India-China border face-off Updates: 4 Indian soldiers in critical condition
Photo Credit: ANI

4 Indian soldiers in critical condition, say sources

Four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening, according to sources.

Chinese army suffered a significant number of casualties in the violent face off on the night of June 15-16

It is assessed that the Chinese suffered a significant number of casualties in the violent face off on the night of June 15-16. The assessment is based on the number of Chinese soldiers evacuated from the face-off location on stretchers and subsequently by ambulance vehicles on the track along the Galwan river, as also the increased Chinese helicopter movement, Sources told news agency ANI.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in