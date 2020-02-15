India can eradicate TB by 2023 if each well-doing farmer adopts one TB affected kid: UP Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday urged all well-doing farmers in the State to adopt one tuberculosis affected child each to ensure nutritious food so that they are able to defeat the disease at the earliest.

Speaking at “National Agriculture Technique Conference” at Daulatpur village in Barabanki, Patel said, “The forward farmers should proactively adopt tuberculosis affected children of their villages to ensure that they get fruits and proper nutrition. This will help them to get rid of TB within four to six months.

”Over 500 innovative farmers from across the state and other parts of India attended the meet which was themed at "Kheti ki Baat Khet Par".

Expressing her deep concern towards TB affected children, she said, “India has set a target to eradicate TB by 2025. However, if well-doing farmers extend helping hand to children, we can meet the target even by 2023 or 2024.”

India has the highest burden of both TB and multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB based on estimates reported in the Global TB Report.

Although the TB epidemic is on the decline due to multi-thronged approach adopted by the Centre and the states such as door to door survey, the absolute number of new cases is still the highest.

India accounts for about 24% of the global prevalence, 23% of the global incident cases, and 21% of the global TB deaths.Taking into consideration the magnitude of the disease burden, the Government of India had announced its plan to eliminate TB by 2025 during the Union Budget 2017–2018.