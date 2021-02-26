India calls on UNSC members to end politicisation of humanitarian aid to Syrian citizens

New York [US]: India on Thursday (local time) called on the members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to end the politicisation of humanitarian aid as it deprives the Syrian citizens of urgent aid.

Speaking at the UNSC, Ambassador TS Tirumurti Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, said, "Humanitarian assistance in Syria -- be it cross-border or crossline must take into consideration the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria." He further said that all parties need to protect health and humanitarian workers.

"The scale, severity and complexity of the the humanitarian needs should provoke the collective conscience of this council, particularly those who advocate the linking of the humanitarian aid with the political track, which then deprives its citizens of urgent aid," he said.

At the UNSC, India reiterated that it continues to stand "shoulder to shoulder with people of Syria in this grave hour of need".