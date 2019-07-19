India calls for release of Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi: India on Thursday once again called upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Kulbhushan Jadhav in the light of previous day''s verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by 15-1 vote, upholding India''s claim that Pakistan is in violation of the Vienna convention on several counts.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made an identical statement, first in the Rajya Sabha and then in the Lok Sabha, with both the Houses in once voice demanding his release.

He said the government will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure his safety and well being, as well as his early return to India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Reveesh Kumar dismissed Pakistan''s claim of its victory in the international court for Jadhav''s trial in Pakistan itself.

He asserted at a Press briefing that Islamabad should immediately provide the full ICJ verdict to Jadhav and allow the Indian High Commission''s consular access to him as ordered by ICJ to assist him in every manner.

In a 3-page dispatch, former union minister Arun Jaitley hailed the ICJ judgment upholding India''s case on most issues, asserting that "the ICJ judgment in the case is a comprehensive victory for India."

He wrote that Pakistan lost conclusively before the ICJ since "its farcical processes through which innocent are held guilty, stand exposed."

Jaitley said the ICJ has given Pakistan an opportunity to comply with the rule of law and reform its processes, wondering "will Pakistan use this opportunity or squander it?"