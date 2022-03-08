India brings back 410 Indian nationals in 2 special flights from Suceava under 'Operation Ganga'

A total of 410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by two special Civilian flights from Suceava, Romania, the Civil Aviation Ministry informed on Tuesday.

"Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, 410 Indians have been airlifted today by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a Tweet.

"With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through special flights which began on 22nd Feb 2022," the ministry said.

According to Indian govt reports, the number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights has gone up to 15,521. The IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2467 passengers, as part of the ‘Operation Ganga’, and carried over 32 tonnes of relief material.

Reportedly, one C-17 IAF flight landed in Delhi last evening with 201 Indians on board, including Harjot Singh who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv.

Today, two special Civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceava, bringing in more than 400 Indians back home.

Meanwhile, all 694 Indian students stranded in Ukraine's Sumy left for Poltava today, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday informed.

Answering queries of reporters about Indians stranded in Ukraine, he said, "Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students remain stranded in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava."

